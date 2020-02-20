SYLVA, NC — Robert F. 'Robbi' Hartley, IV, age 25, of Sylva, NC, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born on August 11, 1994, in Xenia, he was the son of Erin L. Spencer and Robert F. (Lisa) Hartley, III.

During his high school years, Robbi was in 4-H, FFA, and wrestled. He joined the US Army after high school, where he served as a mechanic during his enlistment.

In addition to his parents, Robbi is survived by his maternal grandparents, Tom and Elaine Spencer of Xenia; paternal grandparents, Brenda Hartley of Bowersville and Bob (Sharon) Hartley of Jamestown; sisters: Elaine Hartley and Elyse (Paul Zurface) Hartley, all of Bowersville; other siblings: Justin (Tiffany) Kessler, Bethane Kessler, Trenton Shoemaker; along with several nieces and nephews, including, Michael Brody and Kolten Kessler, his little buddy. Also left to cherish his memory is his fiancé, Libby Petrie, and her family of Sylva, NC; best friends, Josh 'Goat' Riley and Tyler Early; and several aunts and uncles.

Family will receive friends at the Sabina Church of Christ on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 2-4pm, when a funeral service will begin. After the service, there will be a fellowship meal at the COVE, all are invited to come and bring a dish if you like.

Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements; memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home to help with expenses. Please visit littletofuneralhome.com for condolences.