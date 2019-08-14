XENIA — Robert H. Long, 91, of Xenia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, August 12, 2019 at . He was born November 28, 1927, in Grays Branch, Kentucky, the son of William Mason and Alpha Burke Long. He was a member of the First Church of Christ in Xenia, and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He is survived by: his wife, Carla (Creamer) Long, whom he married on June 27, 1987; children: Steve (Kathy) Long of Florida; Garry (Maggie) Hawes of Xenia; Gregg (Dianna) Hawes of Sabina, and grandchildren: Zachary (Brittany) Long, Justin Long, Kelsey Long (great grandson Ricky), Tammy Schneider, Carlee Hawes, Eliza Hawes, Andie Hawes, Joshua Hawes, Caleb Hawes, Lydia Denney, and Josh Denney. He is survived also by a brother-in-law, Dale (Susan) Creamer of Brookville, as well as several nieces, nephews, and many close friends, including special friends: Joe (Kay) Livingston and his four-legged friend, Bear. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Patricia Long; a son, Bobby Long; a sister, Pearlie Tony; and by a brother, Edgar Mason Long. Bob will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held at 11:30am on Saturday, August 17 at the First Church of Christ (441 Ledbetter Rd., Xenia) with Pastor Pete Creamer and Pastor Andy Spencer officiating. Visitation will be held from 10am Saturday until service time. Burial will be in Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Church of Christ "Buckets Of Hope" or to (324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420) in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.