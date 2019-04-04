XENIA — Robert Haines Hurley, age 91, passed away peacefully at Quaker Heights Nursing Home (Waynesville, Ohio) on April 02, 2019. Bob was born Nov. 29, 1927 in the living room of the family home off New Burlington Road in Clinton County, the youngest son of Horace J. and Edith A. Hurley.

Bob attended Clinton County and Wilmington City Schools where he graduated from Wilmington High School in 1945 and immediately partnered with his father to operate the Hurley family farm. He married Betty Elaine Bartlett on 21 June 1946 and, together, the couple farmed for most of their adult life until moving to Port William, Ohio in early 1986.

For his entire adult life, Bob was a much-respected and active member of the Clinton County rural community, generously participating and contributing to many civic and service organizations for over seventy-five years. A devout Christian with a truly evident sanctified spirit, Bob was a lifelong member of Lumberton Methodist Church where he remained steadfast and active until its closure in March 2015. He then moved his membership to Port William United Methodist Church in Port William, Ohio and was an active member until July of last year when he moved to Quaker Heights Nursing Home in Waynesville, Ohio. In retrospect, Bob will be fondly remembered for his countless and simple acts of charitable ministry: a consoling phone call, a visit, a needed chore rendered, or tending to the needs of the less fortunate. However, Bob's greatest legacy will be his gentle Christlike spirit harboring absolutely no guile towards others nor jealousy for the things of this world. Always, in Bob's presence, both friends and strangers could sense the Spirit of Christ dwelling within his heart. Never could it be better said, "Well done thou good and faithful servant!" Both family and numerous lifelong friends will treasure Bob's memory and enduring legacy of Christlikeness.

Bob is survived by his two daughters Carolyn (John) Sparks, Nancy (Andrew) Bledsoe; three grown grandsons Robert C. Sparks, Curtis J. (Stephanie) Sparks, John A. Bledsoe (friend Abby Blubaugh); and two great grandsons Gallatin Curtis Sparks and Greyson Hurley Sparks. Additionally, he is survived by several nieces and nephews. His wife of 66 years, Betty E. Hurley, predeceased him on 11 June 2013.

A public visitation will be held at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, Ohio on Sunday from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Private immediate-family-only interment services will be held at the Port William (Ohio) Cemetery on Monday with John Sparks officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to Ohio Living Quaker Heights in Waynesville, Ohio.

