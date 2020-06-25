XENIA — Robert (Bob) I. Maxson, 75, passed away after a well-fought battle with cancer on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1944 to parents, Harold I. and Mary C. (Group) Maxson in New Carlisle, Ohio. Bob resided in Xenia for the past 30 years. Bob was an avid gun collector, fabricator, and historian. He enjoyed hunting (especially prairie dogs), fishing, reading his gun magazines and western novels, and Farmall tractors. He retired from Navistar-International Harvester after many years of service. Bob and Carol enjoyed their home in Florida during the cold, Ohio months, and few knew how much he enjoyed the beautiful cala lilies his wife, Carol grew in their yard and how proud he was that his grass was finally just perfect. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Carol (Schmidt) Maxson; three children and two step-sons, Libbee Hasting; Tim (Kim) Maxson; Jennifer (Clark) Snyder; Duane (Michelle) Roades; Shawn (Natalie) Roades; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Katherine Hasting; Joshua (Megan), Eliana Hasting; Garrett (Ashley) Maxson; Brent Maxson; Alexander Snyder; Ellen (Tim) Crnko; McKenna Roades, and Kyle Roades; brother, Dale (Sandy) Maxson; sister, Carolyn Ulrich; sister-in-law, Anna Maxson; many very special cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Maxson; brother-in-law, Mark Ulrich; and son-in-law, Dan Hasting. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at First Christian Church (3638 Middle Urbana Rd., Springfield, OH) on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Visitation with the family from 10:00-11:00 a.m.; service will begin at 11:00 a.m., with graveside services following in Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. The Littleton & Rue Funeral Home is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com