MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Robert J. "Bob" Carter, 89, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home in Morristown, TN. After a long and successful career in the Manufacturing Industry Bob retired from Rittenhouse Paper Company and NCR followed by a 20-year career at S&S Powersports. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of Morristown Lodge #231 F&AM, as well as a member of the Kerbela Shriners, Morristown Shriners, and Morristown Shrine Sheiks. Bob was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was an Eagle Scout, member of the Order of the Arrow, and a Scout Leader with Explorer Post 75. He was a longtime supporter of the Douglas Cherokee Cooperative and a member of the Rotary Club. Bob enjoyed bowling, having bowled a perfect 300 game, and playing golf with 3 hole-in-one's. He loved hunting, fishing, beekeeping, Morel mushrooms hunting, and gardening. Bob especially loved people and made everyone around him feel like family. His door was always open. He is preceded in death by his parents Alonzo Burns and Cordelia Schuyler Carter; 5 brothers and 6 sisters; and son, Robert Keith Carter. Survivors include his wife of 71 years Carolyn M. Carter; Children Tim (Lisa) Carter; Kay (Mark) Hurley; Marc (Libba) Carter; and Scot (Stephanie) Carter; 9 Grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; best friend Shadow; brother Bill (Barbara) Carter and Jim Carter; sisters Alice (Bobby) Morris, Donna Greene, Pauline Martin, and Jane Masters; as well as 67 nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank U.T. Hospice and additional caregivers Karen, Raelynn, and Vickie for their care and devotion. As well, the family would like to thank everyone who touched his life. Due to current social restrictions, a private graveside service will be held in Hamblen Memory Gardens with a public celebration of Bob's life to be held at a future date with details to be announced later. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to: Trinity United Methodist Church Building Fund, 425 Wilder Street, Morristown, TN 37813 or University of Tennessee Medical Center Hospice Services, 3301 W. Andrew Johnson Highway #102, Morristown, TN 37814.



