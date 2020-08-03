1/1
Robert L. "Bobby" Richards
XENIA — Robert L. "Bobby" Richards, age 77, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 7, 1943 the son of Robert E. and Johnetta True (Lane) Richards. He was a 5th generation lifelong resident of Xenia. Bobby had been a self employed mechanic. In addition to his parents, his was preceded in death by his brother: Donald Richards. He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Stuff Richards, whom he married in 1962; his children: Robert R. (Sherri) Richards of Xenia and Rebecca L. "Becky" (Michael) Clifton of Jamestown; his brothers: Terry (Gail) Richards of Xenia; John (Connie) Richards of Alabama and Debra (Art) Huffman of Sabina; grandchildren: Lauren, Bryan and Malanie; as well as 5 great grandchildren; special cousin: Nancy Hazlett; and his special 4 legged friend "Busy" as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held 1 PM Wednesday, August 5th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia. Visitation will be held 11:30 AM Wednesday until the time of service at the funeral home. He will be buried at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. Due to the COVID19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be requested. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
