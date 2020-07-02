FAIRBORN — Robert "Bob" Moore Wilson Jr., 83, of Fairborn, OH passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26th, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother, Evelyn Wilson Bosserman; first wife of 25 years, Martha Brown Wilson of Tuscaloosa AL; and his second wife of 18 years, Patricia Anderson Wilson of Toledo, OH. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Bob graduated from the University of Alabama (Roll Tide) with a B.S. Degree in Mechanical Engineering and was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. He received an M.S. Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of New Hampshire and an M.S. Degree in strategic Studies from the Air War College at Maxwell AFB. Bob served in the United States Air Force for 26 years and was a decorated fighter pilot. He was most proud of his time as an F-100 Misty Fast FAC pilot, and of his involvement in the development and design of the F-15 Eagle at WPAFB. As an active member of his church and community, he started and ran a soup kitchen with Patricia in Vista, CA, for 22 years. Bob is survived by his daughter Lynne Wilson Workman (Mike) of New Carlisle, OH; his son Todd Wilson (Lisa) of Centerville, OH; stepdaughter Candice Anderson Apple of Wixom, MI; granddaughters Katie Wilson and Virginia Apple; grandson Thomas Apple; sister-in-law Barbara Brown Scroggin (Henry); 3 nieces, and 7 nephews. Bob loved his family, church, Alabama football, and golf (actual order subject to the Alabama football schedule). He will be missed greatly by many. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date with burial in Arlington National Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be left at legacy.com or neptunesociety.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley or the University of Alabama Alumni Association.