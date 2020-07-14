1/1
Robert "Bob" Scites Jr.
1936 - 2020
XENIA — Scites, Robert Jr. "Bob" age 83, of Xenia, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born in Midkiff, West Virginia on August 10, 1936 to the late Robert W. Sr. and Dora Scites (Adkins). Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Kay Scites (Allen); children, Christine Scites and Robert (Ellen Puckett) Scites III; grandchildren, Christopher "David" Scites, Robert "Will" Scites IV, Alexander "Alex" Scites, and Jenna Scites; siblings, Ray Scites, Emma Henry, Sharron Prichard, Lorraine Franklin; and a host of other family members and friends. Family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Geetha Ambalavanan, Dr. Steven Chambers, and Dr. Stephen Wenzke for all the love and care they have shown him and his family for many years. Due to the surrounding environment of the coronavirus, service will be held privately with the immediate family. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time. www.NewcomerDayton.com



Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
