USAF MSgt. (Ret) Robert Stevenson "Steve" Walker (1948 - 2020)
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
FAIRBORN — USAF MSgt. (Ret) Robert Stevenson "Steve" Walker, age 71 of Fairborn passed away Friday February 14, 2020. He was born April 30, 1948 in Huntington, West Virginia, the son of the late Robert Pierce and Mary Edna (Stevenson) Walter. Steve served his country in the U.S. Air Force and followed with employment in civil service at WPAFB, retiring after 40 years of combined service. He enjoyed music, socializing, and spending time with his family. Steve is survived by his wife, Joan; two sons, James (Lisa) Walker, Robert S. Walker, Jr.; three grandchildren, Hannah, Hayden, Matthew; a sister, Sandra Shiver; as well as extended family. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be made to the family atwww.BeltonStroup.com.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
