FAIRBORN — Robert "Bob" Veatch passed away peacefully Sunday October 13th 2019 at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Kathryn (nee McSwain); his son Craig (Jackie) Veatch; his daughter Sherri (Adam) Wright; 5 grandchildren, Amanda, Aaron, Ryan, Jonathan, & Katie; and 5 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Savannah, Izabell, Alice, and Lydia. Robert is a 1958 graduate of Fairborn High School after which he served honorably in the United States Navy. After his discharge from the Navy he began a career at Frigidaire culminating in his retirement with over 30 years employment at General Motors. His family and his faith were both very important to him. He chose to spend his retirement years close to the family he loved and he chose to live out his faith worshiping as a member of the Crossroads Vineyard Church in Huber Heights. Friends are invited to share their memories of Robert with his family during visitation at the Morris and Son Funeral Home, 104 W Main St, Fairborn, OH 45324, on Thursday, October 17th, from 10-11am with the funeral immediately following. Interment will follow at Fairfield Cemetery, Fairborn.