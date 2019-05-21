XENIA — Robert G. Williamson, 83, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, May 16, at his residence. He was born September 5, 1935, in Xenia, Ohio, the son of Clarence and Nora Coates Williamson. He is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Williamson and Alan Williamson, grandchildren, two sisters, Jane Osman and Betty Mowen, a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda (Gary) McLaughlin, nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, by his wife, Virginia Faye (Mouser) Williamson, on April 10, 2012, by a brother, Bill Williamson, and by a sister, June Everhart. Bob will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held at 11am, Wednesday, May 22, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Rev. Michael Hancock officiating. Visitation will be held from 10am Wednesday, until service time. Burial will be in Spring Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.