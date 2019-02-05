FAIRBORN — Robertshaw "Bob" Heys, age 80 of Fairborn, passed away Monday January 28, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center after a valiant four-month fight following open-heart surgery. He was born April 29, 1938 in Dayton, the son of the late George and Edith (Havlin) Heys. Bob served his country in the US Marine Corps from 1956-1959 and loved being a Marine and always celebrated November 10th as the Marine Corps birthday with his brother George. Semper Fi! He was employed with Reynolds & Reynolds, where he went from the drafting board to computer graphics over the course of his 40-year career, retiring in 2000. An avid golfer, Bob loved playing in his Monday and Thursday groups and even had a hole-in-one. A good, solid man, who was dependable and a superb cook who was known for his annual pig roasts. He also enjoyed reading, especially mystery and action novels. Bob attended and was a member of Fairborn United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, George "Sonny" Heys; and sisters, Donna Bowser and husband Bob, Shirley McClellan and husband John. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Sally (Sandberg) Heys; a daughter, Jennifer (Heys) Bunn; granddaughter, Katrina "Kaycee" Bunn; two brothers, Richard Heys and wife Anna, Ed Heys and wife Sue; brothers-in-law, David Sandberg and wife Mary, Thomas Sandberg and wife Kris, Steve Sandberg; sister-in-law, Nellie Heys; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, and many friends. Bob had a true love of God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit. He has been very brave these last four months but sensed his time on earth was nearing the end. He prayed with his family and asked us all to be kind to one another. In lieu of flowers and keeping with his wishes, please be kind to one another and do a good deed for someone. A memorial service with military honors will be held on Sunday February 17, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton- Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Aaron Chivington officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.