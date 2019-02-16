XENIA — Rodney M. Barger, 58, passed away Monday February 11, 2019 in Xenia, Ohio peacefully with his family and loved ones by his side. Rodney was born July 14, 1960 in Xenia, Ohio the son of the late Clide and Patricia Ann (Howell) Barger. Along with his parents Rodney was preceded in death by his sister: Brenda Hays and a brother: Roger Barger. Rodney is survived by his daughters: Sara and Krystal; grandchildren: James, Brantly, Katelyn and Christopher; brother: Ronald Barger (Darceil) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Rodney is also survived by his special friends: Brian, Victor and Hope. Rodney was a proud veteran serving his country in the United States Army. Rodney was a past commander of the Cedarville American Legion. Rodney enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, dancing, singing, playing cards, corn hole and watching the New Orleans Saints football team but most of all Rodney loved spending time with his friends and family and will be greatly missed by all. Rodney's family would like to say a special thanks to the Xenia Fire Division and Hospice of Dayton. Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday February 20, 2019 at the Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.