JAMESTOWN — Roger F. Bone, 70, of Jamestown passed away February 19th in Crescent City, Florida. He was a farmer and owned M-P Marine in Xenia for 31 years. He also served in the Army for 3 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas & Eleanor Bone and a brother, Dale. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ruth (Dudley) Bone, 3 children: Amy (John) Becker and Adam of Georgia and Curt (Shannon) of Wilmington and 9 grandchildren. He loved gardening, woodworking and especially fishing with his grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 24th from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Shawnee Hills Beach House.