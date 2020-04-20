XENIA — Roger Dean Ashcraft, age 66, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Greene Memorial Hospital. He was born May 28, 1953 in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of Frank L. and Mary L. (Ball) Ashcraft. Roger graduated from Xenia High School Class of 1971. He retired from Belcan/GE in August 2019 as a Jet Engine Aircraft Drafter. He had a great sense of humor and was a whiz on the computer. He also enjoyed gardening and photography. Most importantly, Roger loved being with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister: Shirley Ashcraft. Roger is survived by his wife, Nita G. Anderson Ashcraft, whom he married July 13, 2002; his children: Leah (Kelly) Guthrie and Brent (Chelsea) Ashcraft; step children: Kirt Hickman and Eric (Elizabeth) Hickman; sister: Jeanette (Jim) Holtz; grandchildren: Garrett Guthrie; Alyssa Ashcraft; Kane, Kirtlynne, Mayson, Victoria, Olivia and Liam Hickman; a host of other relatives and friends and his special network of friends: "The Click." Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services are being postponed. There will be a celebration of his life and burial at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia once the restrictions have been lifted. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.