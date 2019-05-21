JAMESTOWN — A celebration of life will be held on May 24 from 5-8 p.m. at the Shawnee Hills Beach House for Roger F. Bone, 70, of Jamestown. He passed away February 19 in Crescent City, Florida. He was a farmer and owned M. P. Marine in Xenia fo 31 years. He also served in the Army for three years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas & Eleanor Bone and a brother Dale. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ruth (Dudley) Bone, 3 children Amy (John) Becker and Adam of Georgia and Curt (Shannon) Bone of Wilmington and 9 grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Marvin of Wilmington and Dennis of Jamestown. He loved gardening, woodworking, and especially fishing with his grandchildren.