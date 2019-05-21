Roger F. Bone

JAMESTOWN — A celebration of life will be held on May 24 from 5-8 p.m. at the Shawnee Hills Beach House for Roger F. Bone, 70, of Jamestown. He passed away February 19 in Crescent City, Florida. He was a farmer and owned M. P. Marine in Xenia fo 31 years. He also served in the Army for three years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas & Eleanor Bone and a brother Dale. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ruth (Dudley) Bone, 3 children Amy (John) Becker and Adam of Georgia and Curt (Shannon) Bone of Wilmington and 9 grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Marvin of Wilmington and Dennis of Jamestown. He loved gardening, woodworking, and especially fishing with his grandchildren.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2019
