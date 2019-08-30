MOUNT VERNON — Dr. Roger H. Sherman, age 76, died in his home surrounded by family on August 27, 2019 following a long and courageous battle with leukemia. Roger was born on January 21, 1943 in Yellow Springs, Ohio to Roger J. and Gladys Irene (Wilson) Sherman. He was a 1961 graduate of Fairborn High School, and was voted Most Likely to Succeed by his classmates. The first in his family to attend college, Roger graduated magna cum laude from Western Reserve University in Cleveland with a degree in Chemistry, and was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Honorary Society. He then attended The Ohio State University School of Medicine, where he met and married the love of his life, Kathryn Mae (Preston) Sherman.

Following his graduation from medical school in 1968, Roger completed a one-year medical internship at George Washington University. He then joined the United States Navy where he was assigned to the Marine Corps in Okinawa, Japan. He received the Navy Achievement Medal in 1969 for his service. Upon separation from active duty, his commanding officer wrote: "While serving this hospital, you have performed your duties in an excellent manner and have exhibited sound judgement. You have been most cooperative and loyal. Your military and moral character have been above reproach."

After his military service, he returned to the Ohio State University Hospital where he completed his three-year residency in Ophthalmology. In 1974, Roger and Kathryn settled in Mount Vernon with their two children, Roger Paul and Anne Camille, and started his Ophthalmology practice (Central Ohio Eye Surgeons). In 1975, he extended his practice to Coshocton, Ohio. Before he retired in December 2007, Roger served as Chief of Medical Staff at the Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon. Roger was an excellent physician who cared for many, many people during his nearly 40-year career.

Throughout his life, Roger embodied the qualities described by his Naval commanding officer. He was a leader who strove for and achieved excellence in everything he did. He was a true professional whose moral character was always above reproach. Most of all, he was a generous, kind and compassionate man who loved his family and dear friends, travel, history, good food, music, books — life itself.

Roger was a member of The First Presbyterian Church, the Mount Vernon Rotary Club, the American Academy of Ophthalmology, and past president of The Old Homestead Club.

He leaves behind Kathryn, his devoted wife of 52 years; his children, Dr. Roger P. (Kristy) Sherman, and Anne Sherman and her husband Jeff Laufenberg; beloved grandchildren, Andrew, Rachel, Ethan, and Julia Sherman, and Allison and Catherine Laufenberg; his loyal brothers and sister, Gerald D. Sherman, Robert D. (Cathy) Sherman, and Roberta G. (Bruce) Hills; nieces and nephews; and many treasured friends.

Friends may call on the family on Friday, September 6th from 3-6 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. A private burial will take place later.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hope Clinic of Coshocton, Ohio (P.O. Box 1088, Coshocton, Ohio 43812), a clinic that provides medical services to those who otherwise do not have access to care and where Dr. Sherman volunteered.

