XENIA — Roger L. McDaniel, age 79 of Xenia, OH was called to his eternal home by the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born December 12, 1940 in Wetmore, Kansas to Van and Addie E. McDaniel. Roger married Donna Wolfe on September 29, 2018 in Xenia, OH. As a young boy growing up, he worked alongside his Dad and brothers in his Dad's garage, "Van's Garage". Roger graduated from Wetmore High School in 1958. After graduation he set out to experience the world, starting his journey in Iowa where he lived with his brother Jim. He worked for a railroad company loading and unloading automobiles. Roger later went to work at Wickes Lumber Company in the 1960's, quickly becoming a manager of several stores, retiring from the lumber business in 1991. He enjoyed flipping houses and continued to do so up until two years ago. In 1990 he became a trustee of the Fraternal Order of Eagle's Local 1689 of Xenia, OH. Roger held that position for three years then became their secretary for the next twenty three years. Roger was very active in every aspect of the Eagle's and two years ago, he was nominated for their highest honor, the "Eagles Hall of Fame". Roger leaves behind his beautiful, Donna, who walked by his side every step of the way. He is survived by four children, Mark McDaniel, his partner in crime who always lived close to Roger, Mike (Mimi) McDaniel, Anita Palmore and Holly Shepeard; children from marriage, Debbie (Brent) Shelton, Bryon (Leeann) Hess and Matt (Liza) Kazee; grandchildren, Keith (Erin), Danielle (Josh), Dustin (Bianca), Zac (Danielle), Steven (Brandee), Hannah (Bobby), Brandon and Gabrielle; grandchildren from marriage, Brent (Heather), Aliyah (Jarrod), Maranda (Joe), Bryon II (Krista), Vaughn (Camara), Briana, Kaitlyn, Wyatt, Lucas and Cole; twenty five great grandchildren; and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Michelle; and six siblings, Van, Elmer, Addie Irene, Delbert, James and Barbara. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2040 West Second Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 am at Lighthouse Baptist Church. Burial will follow the funeral services at Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia, OH. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions-Beavercreek Chapel is caring for the family. To leave a memory of Roger or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.