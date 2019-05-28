XENIA — Roger Lee Shambaugh, age 80, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at Heartland of Beavercreek. He was born March 14, 1939 in Xenia, the only child of Margaret (Chittum) and Horace Levi Shambaugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Geraldine Hayes Shambaugh in 2017.

He is survived by his children: Vicki (Rodney) Neff and Randy (Teresa) Shambaugh and a step son: Glenn(Kim) Gibson; 3 grandchildren: Dylan, Hayley and Rachael; a special friend: Teresa Rivera; a large church family as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Roger and his wife, Gerri had been distributors for Shaklee products. Together, they were instrumental in multiple fundraising events to help the community with food drives and homeless shelters. He had been active on the WGNZ Radio show with Kenny Shiveley from 1990-2015 and hosted the television program Gospel for Today on the Dayton Access TV.

Funeral services will be held 12 Noon on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Preacher Bill Thurman officiating. He will be buried at Valley View Memorial Gardens.