XENIA — Roger Newman 74, of Xenia passed away on Thursday July 25, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born in Bookwalter, Ohio on August 11, 1944 to the late Rufus and Dorothy Penix Newman. Roger leaves behind his wife Lynda Landenburg Newman. In addition to his parents Roger is preceded in death by his first wife Joyce Newman and five brothers Terry, Tom, Pug, Fred and Herman Newman. In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters Lori (Steve) Fyffe of Xenia, Melissa (Aaron) Botts of Xenia a son Randy Newman of Xenia, two brothers Jerry (Robyn) Newman of Missouri, Richard (Diane) Newman of Arizona, sisters Edith (Bob) Thompson of Washington C.H., Kathy Camp of Washington C.H., grandchildren Johnny Fyffe, Joey Botts, Aleisha Carey, Brittany Botts, Derrick Michael Newman, sisters-in-laws Edna Newman, Barbara Newman, Ruth Newman and Betty Newman and special family Janet, Shirley, Ann and Sharleen. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 6:00pm at Morrow Funeral Home in Jeffersonville with Pastor Darrell Coley officiating. Friends and family call at the funeral home on Tuesday July 30, 2019 from 4:00pm until time of service. Arrangements are by Morrow Funeral Home Jeffersonville, Ohio. Online condolences to www.morrowfuneralhome.com