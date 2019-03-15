Obituary Print Roland Hagler | Visit Guest Book

XENIA — Roland E. Hagler 81 of Venice, FL (formerly of Xenia) passed away in Hospice of Venice on March 6, 2019. He was born on December 4, 1937 in Jamestown, OH to G. Elmer and Ruth A. (Mills) Hagler who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of sixty two years Joan A. (Moody) Hagler; two sons Dale R (Marcie) Hagler, Kent A (Kimberly) Hagler, five grandchildren Jimmy Hagler, Jinnifer (Jim) Daugherty, Kristopher (Regina Staup) Hagler, Kraig (Christina) Hagler, Kourtnie (Michael) Binder, 11 great-grandchildren Tyler, Wyatt, Jacob and Eli Daugherty, Reannah and Jonathin Hilderbrandt, Kason Hagler, Kortland Hagler, Gibson, Ellis and Millie Binder, sister-in-law Janet (Moody) Terrill as well as several nieces and nephews. Roland worked as a meterman/lineman for DP&L for 20 years. He owned and operated H&W Electric and Insulation from 1971 to 1995. Roland loved being outdoors and especially enjoyed golfing and shooting clay targets. He also enjoyed motorcycle and snowmobile trips with family and friends to Michigan, Wisconsin, Yellowstone National Park and Canada. He was a lifetime member of the Xenia Elks Lodge #668, member of Venice Moose Lodge #1308, Greene Country Club, Greene County Fish and Game as well as the Sarasota Gun Club. Memorial service and burial in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the or to a in Roland's honor.

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.