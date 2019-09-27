JAMESTOWN — Ronald E. Perrine Sr., 78 of Xenia, OH went home to be with the Lord, Monday, September 23, 2019, he was home with his family by his side. He was born August 17, 1941 in Xenia, OH to Peno and Della Mae (Roberts) Perrine.

Ron is survived by his beloved wife Barbara (Grooms) Perrine of 59 years. Children; Ronda Pagett, Ronald Jr (Pamela) Perrine, Rebecca (Dwayne) Carl and Rodney Perrine. Grandchildren; Aaron (Candace) Pagett, Jaylinn Keller, Hunter Perrine, Jayden Dafler, Brandon Gastiger, Dwayne Jr(Carley) Carl and Joshua Carl. Great grandchildren; Caylinn, Wyatt, Andrew, Allison, Reagan and Chase. Special long life friends Robert and Ester Burnett, Brother-in-law Don (Anne) Grooms, Milo (Kathy) Grooms, Sister-in- laws Donna Woods, Carolyn (Charles) Mullikin, Sharon (Bob) Liming, Chisteen (Fred) Meadows, Bev (Ron) Matthews, Veda Grooms and many nieces and nephews, dear friends and hunting buddies.

Ron is proceeded in death by his daughter Renee Perrine, Parents Peno and Della Mea Perrine, Brother and sister-in-law Donald and Rebecca Perrine, Son in law Gregory Pagett, Brother-in-law Joe Grooms and sister in law Patricia Spin.

Ron retired from General Motors in 2001. He loved the great outdoors and was an avid bow hunter. He was a member of the Jamestown Presbyterian Church, he served on the Jamestown fire department, a former member of the Jamestown Lions Club, and he was Senior Scout Master of troop 160. He created Perrine Targets which holds a patent in the US Office in Washington D.C. He was one of the founders of The Bowhunting Education Foundation teaching all over the Midwest. He was one of the founders of Blackhoof Bowman Archery Club in Jamestown, Ohio in 1971. He went on to score for Boone and Crockett hunting records, board of directors with Pope and Young Club, horary life member of Buckeye Big Bucks club and a member of Ohio Bowhunter Association. He was a great Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Friend and inspiration to many.

Service will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Jamestown Presbyterian Church 61 W. Washington St. Jamestown, OH 45335. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm and Service will follow at 4pm. Rev. R. Michael Helling will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Childhood Leukemia Foundation, P O Box 21069 Lansing, MI 48909-1069 or , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420.