XENIA — Ronald Eugene Hilderbrandt, age 85, of Xenia, passed away Novermber 16, 2019 at his home. He was born March 29, 1934 in Xenia, Ohio to the late Chester and Lillian (Lute) Hilderbrandt.

Ronald is survived by his wife Carol; sons, Robert (Heather) and Ronald Hilderbrandt; daughters, Tamie Chapman, Robin (Paul) Callina, Dottie Hilderbrand, and Dawn (Tom)Swigart; sister, Phyllis Williamson; brother, Richard (Francis) Hilderbrandt; grandchildren, Tory, Tara, Nicole, Bobby, Ryan, Tommy, Noah, Abby, Nora, Jac, Brock, AJ, Shaun, David, Jamie, Emily, Brooke, Kiri, Devon, Cody, and Laryn; 34 great grandchildren , one great-great grandchild; as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends. Ronald is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kema Sue, and son William Eugene; brothers, Olan Jay and Samuel Hilderbrandt.

Ronald was a part of the Greene County Rescue for over 40 years and an active community member his entire life. He retired from Vernay Laboratories, Yellow Springs, Ohio, after 30 years.

Funeral Service will take place Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 1 PM located at Xenia Nazarene Church, 1204 W 2nd St, Xenia, OH 45385. Pastor Ron Swigart officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dementia Research or the / , 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674. Online condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com.