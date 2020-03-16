SPRINGFIELD — Ronald Lamar Newell, age 80, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born near Grape Grove and raised in Ross Township in Greene County.

A 1958 graduate of Greeneview High School in Jamestown, OH, he retired from the Greene County Engineers Office in Xenia, OH with 35 years of service. He worked on the Survey Crew and became Survey Crew Chief which included designing bridges for county roadways. He was a member of the Springfield Church of Christ, an avid hunter and enjoyed gardening.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Pearl and Lois Newell, his parents-in-law, Tennis and Hilma Lewis, brother and sister-in-law, Vernon and Sara Newell (Toledo), and brother Alvin Newell (Xenia).

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Susan (Lewis) Newell and daughter, Emily (Chad) Tassin and two grandsons, Henry & Carson, brother, Richard (Doris) Newell (Cedarville), sister-in-law, Peggy Newell (Xenia), sisters Jo Ann (Bill) Morneault (Houston, TX), Joyce Perry (Cincinnati), and Wanda (Charles) Vaughn (Miamisburg), sister-in-law, Pam (Don) Taylor (Anderson, IN), brother-in-law, Randy (Jackie) Lewis (Xenia), sister-in-law Tana Long (Jeffersonville), and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Springfield Church of Christ at 1620 Buck Creek Lane, Springfield, OH on Thursday, March19th at 10:00 am with the funeral service immediately following at 11:00 am. Final resting place will be at Grape Grove Cemetery, Grape Grove Rd. (Ross Twp.) Jamestown, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Springfield Church of Christ. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.