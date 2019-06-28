XENIA — Ronald Lee Brown, age 72, of Xenia, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at . He was born June 28, 1946 in Xenia, Ohio the son of Harold and Laura (Anderson) Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister: Norma Brown Davis. Ron is survived by his wife of 49 years, Shelia Odom Brown; children: Nekia (Maurice) Jones of Xenia; Tyon (Marcie) Brown of Centerville and Dion (Marta`) Brown of Pataskala, OH; his twin brother: Donald (Jackie) Brown of Xenia; grandchildren: Chandler, Jace and Arionna Jones, of Xenia; Briana Brown of Lansing, MI; Jacob Candy of Centerville; Dion Jr., Taylor and Lincoln Brown of Pataskala, OH; brother-in-law: Rodney Davis; sister-in-law: Clarice Thomas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ron retired from Vernay Labs on June 30, 2000. He graduated from Xenia High School in 1964 and proudly served on the front lines with the US Marine Corps in Viet Nam. He enjoyed keeping his yard manicured and flower gardening. Ron was an avid Bengals and Michigan State Fan. He was a member of the Middle Run Baptist Church and member of their Vision & Compliance Team. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #95. Most importantly, Ron was a loving husband, father and grandfather. The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Bruce Rank and his nurse, Elizabeth, and Dr. Jabulani Sidile for their care and compassion during Ronald's illness.

Funeral service will be held 11 AM Wednesday, July 3rd at Middle Run Baptist Church, 1000 E. Church St., Xenia with Pastor Leroy Anthony officiating. He will be buried at Cherry Grove Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 5-7 PM at the church. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc. 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, Ohio) Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.