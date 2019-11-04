FAIRBORN — MSgt. Ronald Owen Curtis, of Hunters Glen (near Fairborn & Enon, Ohio), passed away on April 14, 2019 at home under Hospice care. He was born on Jan. 6, 1934 in Howard County, Nebraska to Joseph & Hedy (Lukasiewicz) Curtis. His sister Marlyce (Marcy) Curtis was 5 years younger.

He attended schools in Howard County & St. Paul, Nebraska, Holyoke, Colorado, Holy Hill, Hubertus, Wisconsin. The family lived in Martin, South Dakota before Ron joined the Navy for 4 years. Stationed in San Diego, Maryland, Oklahoma & Naples, Italy with duties in the Mediterranean. Flights to French Morocco, Spain, and other countries.

In 1957 he joined the Air Force & after many assignments to Texas, Germany, North Africa, New Mexico, Colorado, Mississippi, South Carolina, California, Turkey, Japan, he retired after 21 combined service years. In Charleston, South Carolina on King Street at a jewelry store owned by Mr. Sisco he apprenticed in clock repair, engraving, ring sizing, etc. Manager of The Wedge Plantation (550 acres) in McCellanville, SC came next followed by a civilian job at White Sands Missile Range (sent on assignment to Wake Island for a time) with a transfer to WPAF Base, Ohio working at NASIC as a contractor. Retirement as a project manager came after working there for 27 years.

While stationed at Cannon AFB in Clovis, NM he met Mary & they were married in Truth or Consequences, NM, her home town. Cannon AFB was where their first daughter Carla Kay was born in 1960 & the following year their son Michael James. Walker AFB, NM was next & the birth of their second daughter Suzanne Rene in 1964.

Ron had many interesting hobbies. He was an avid golfer, antique tool collector, early American clock repair of both works & wood refinishing. Woodworker, Machinist equipment & tools needed for repairs were handy in his shop. Photography, especially in Japan & South Carolina where he used the kitchen as a darkroom & the attic to dry the film. He could draw but was his own hard critic if not perfect. He was so much more than these few words can describe and will forever be missed. He was a kind, very good husband and father, a very proud grandfather.

Left to mourn his passing: his wife Mary Elizabeth; their daughter Carly Kay of Reston, Virginia; son Michael James (Franny O'Brien Curtis); Ron's mother (from a large Polish family); father, a New York foundling adopted by Cora & George Curtis from St. Paul, Nebraska; his sister, brother-in-law have passed away. Marcy & Wayne Guthrie's Lorie Lynn, Lynda Marie & son, Michael Wayne & their two sons survive. Grandsons, Carly's sons Matthew Rouch (Denver, Colorado) & Michael Rouch (Washington D.C.). Michael & Franny's family, Michael Zachary Curtis (Chicago, Ill.), Katy Curtis (Kansas City, Kansas), Madeline Curtis (St. Louis, MO). Granddaughter Mikaela Rene Mullahey from Shell Beach, California. Franny's Mollie (Hatch) & husband Pierce Anthony, Danny, Meaghan, Grace, & Bridget Hatch. Brother-in-law Joe Silva (Yolanda); their sons, Patrick & Phillip, & their families. Sister-in-law Jenny (Bobby) Chavez; their daughters, Pam, Lorraine, Corina, Barbara, & their families. Sister-in-law Patsy (Tom); their sons, Scott, Stuart Bonomo Nick, & wives. From Nebraska many Lukasiewicz relatives. There were 300+ at the last reunion attended and not all were able to gather in Farwell, Nebraska, where a group of Polish people settled in 1887. Ron's mother's family had come from Prussia, the Eastern USA, & Illinois to Nebraska.

Special thank you to Ron's Primary Care Physician Dr. Charles Wood for the many years as PCP, E.R., Hematology-Oncology Dr. McManamon, Urology Dept., Internal Medicine, X-Ray, Lab, all of Wright-Patterson Medical Center. Hospice Home Care as well as transport & outpatient care at Hospice of Dayton. Hospice Medical Staff were and are great as well as very caring & professional.

Ron was laid to rest at Fairfield Cemetery in Fairborn, Ohio. Cremation care of Burcham Tobias Funeral Home of Fairborn, Ohio. We want to thank them for their excellent service. In 2015 in California he took the passing of his 49-year-old daughter Suzanne Rene Mullahey very hard. A special goodbye to his "Best Golfing Buddies"…he was always ready to enjoy the game and your company.