XENIA — Ronald Keith Sheese, 63, Xenia passed away suddenly Saturday, Feb.16,2019. He was born October 5,1955 to Manuel and Virginia (Slusher) Sheese. He was proceeded in death by this parents, his wife, Dorothy Sheese, his daughter, Virginia Russell, and a brother Jack Sheese. He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Stilabower, two brothers Robert and Roger Sheese, a sister, Sue Mcdufford, his grandkids Thomas and Jesse Koons, Caley Russell, a very special nephew, Chris Sheese, many nieces and nephews and his very special lady friend, Loretta Rose. He worked at Xenia Transmission for over 30 years. A memorial will be held Sunday, March 3 at 2 pm at Maple Heights Baptist church,144 W. Funderburg Rd in Fairborn.