FAIRBORN — Rosina Fern Whitt, age 93 of Fairborn, passed away at on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Rosina was born August 1, 1926 in Sandy Hook, KY, the daughter of Willie and Delphia Farley. She was a longtime member of the Fairborn United Methodist Church. Rosina was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 56 years, Sylvan Whitt; siblings, Earl Farley, Mildred Veach, Christine Shackleford, Edna Wilder, and Billie Sturgill. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Paul) Meyer; sisters, Joyce Cuthbertson, and Laura Farley; grandchildren, Jonathan (Erin) Meyer, and Jason (Tiffany) Meyer; and great-grandchildren, Ella, Ellie, and Mila. A special thank you to Trinity Community and . Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St. Fairborn, OH. Her family will receive friends from 10:00 AM Thursday until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Noon Friday, September 20, 2019 in Sandy Hook, KY. Contributions in Rosina's memory may be made to . Condolences may be shared at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.