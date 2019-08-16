ENON — Russell M. Terry, age 93 of Enon, passed away Wednesday August 14, 2019. He was born January 23, 1926 in Huntington, WV, the son of the late Russell Troy and Anna May (Tackett) Terry. Russell served his country in the US Navy during World War II aboard the USS Gunason; and followed with employment in civil service at Wright-Patterson AFB as a chief aircraft painter, retiring after over 37 years of combined federal service. His memberships included VFW Post 6861 in Fairborn and he was a past president of AFOG. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine "Jeri" in 2013; a son, Steve Terry; grandson, John Paul Terry; two brothers, John and James Terry; and a sister, Virginia Carroll. Survivors include two children, Craig Terry of TN, LaDonna (John) Mentel of IN; six grandchildren, Derrick Lewis, Jonathon and Brittnay Mentel, Shelia Houllis; five great-grandchildren, John Anthony, Damien, Madeline, Hayden, Anthony; a brother, Paul Terry of Fairborn; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and other extended family. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial with military honors will follow at the Enon Cemetery. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.