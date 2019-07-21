Ruth Ann Kersey (1931 - 2019)
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH
45385
(937)-372-1102
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
Obituary
XENIA — Ruth Ann Kersey, age 87, of Xenia, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. She was born August 14, 1931 in Xenia, Ohio the daughter of Clarence and Yeola Purdom Edler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister: Mary Jane Edler.

She is survived by her children: Katherine Paris and Michael (Leslie) Kersey; 4 grandchildren: John (Melissa) Johnson; Joseph (Ashley) Johnson; Michelle Kersey and Monica (Joel) Hagerman; 6 great grandchildren as well as numerous friends and her dog: Molly.

Ruth retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

Funeral service will be held 1:30 PM Tuesday, July 23rd at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon Tuesday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from July 21 to July 22, 2019
