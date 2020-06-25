FAIRBORN — Ruth E. Biteman, age 88 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday June 23, 2020 at the Hospice of Dayton. She was born July 15, 1931 in Dayton, the daughter of the late Adolph and Ann (King) Woessner. Ruth was a longtime volunteer with the Fairborn Senior Center and she was a newspaper distributor for the Fairborn Daily Herald for many years. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping and fishing. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl King; second husband, Jerry Biteman; and a son, Bruce King. Survivors include a daughter, Sue (Terry) Howard of Fairborn; three grandchildren, Jennifer Bond, T.J. Howard, Stephanie (Jeremy) Turnmire; five great-grandchildren, Austin (Shale), Jocelynne, Marisa, Hailey, and Madelynn; as well as other extended family and friends. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairborn Senior Center. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.