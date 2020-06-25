Ruth E. Biteman
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FAIRBORN — Ruth E. Biteman, age 88 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday June 23, 2020 at the Hospice of Dayton. She was born July 15, 1931 in Dayton, the daughter of the late Adolph and Ann (King) Woessner. Ruth was a longtime volunteer with the Fairborn Senior Center and she was a newspaper distributor for the Fairborn Daily Herald for many years. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping and fishing. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl King; second husband, Jerry Biteman; and a son, Bruce King. Survivors include a daughter, Sue (Terry) Howard of Fairborn; three grandchildren, Jennifer Bond, T.J. Howard, Stephanie (Jeremy) Turnmire; five great-grandchildren, Austin (Shale), Jocelynne, Marisa, Hailey, and Madelynn; as well as other extended family and friends. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairborn Senior Center. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved