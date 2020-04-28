DAYTON — Ruth G. Wynn age 88 of Dayton formerly of Fairborn passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. She was born the daughter of Willard & Susan (McCray) Gibson on January 25, 1932 in Letcher County, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Clyde Wynn; sons Gene Wynn, Jerry Wynn, William Wynn, & Jeffery Wynn; 12 siblings; 4 grandchildren. Ruth is survived by her daughters Ola Oprean, Wanda Nelson, & Linda Gray; sons Jimmy Wynn, Archie Wynn, Alfred Wynn, Casper Wynn, Michael Wynn, & Judith Allen Wynn; 2 half-brothers Russell & Edsel Gibson; 85 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; numerous great great grandchildren. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Ruth was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge #1068 & the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Dayton. In her free time she enjoyed camping, fishing, playing bingo, going out to eat – especially to Olive Garden & to Chinese. More than anything she enjoyed spending quality time with her beloved family. Friends may call on Wednesday April 29, 2020 from 11AM to 12PM at Victory Church 2443 Valle Greene Dr. Fairborn, Ohio 45324 where a funeral service will follow at 12 Noon with Pastor Derek Trenum officiating. Interment will follow at Byron Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.BurchamTobiasFuneralHome.com