Service 2:00 PM First Christian Church Wichita Falls

XENIA — Ruth Long Beyer was born on June 8, 1924 in Springfield, Ohio. Services under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home will be held at 2:00 p.m. December7th, at First Christian Church in Wichita Falls. Ruth's mother, Winifred, had come from a coal mining family in West Virginia. Her father, John, was a sailor in the Merchant Marines. Her father died of heart disease when Ruth was the young age of 6, during the opening months of the great depression. Her mother cared her best for Ruth and her sister Deannie Long, but the challenges of the depression were too much for a single mom of limited means. When Ruth was 14, and her younger sister was 10, they were taken to an amazing, loving orphanage in Xenia, Ohio, the Ohio Soldiers and Sailors Orphanage, for which they were eligible due to their father's military service. At "The Home" she instantly had a few hundred siblings, which she without hesitation called her brothers and sisters for the rest of her life. Many of the young men who graduated with Ruth in 1942 instantly signed up for active duty in the Army and went abroad to fight the Nazis. Many never returned. While in the home, Ruth began a friendship with a Mary Kay Impson, who was one of 5 in her family to receive their parenting at the Home. Though Mary Kay, who has been Aunt Impy to all of us since we can remember, was 3 years her junior, they began a friendship after Ruth graduated, and remained best friends for the rest of their lives. Aunt Impy lives in Dayton, Ohio, and all of her children call Ruth Aunt Ruthie until this day. When she reads this, and whether or not she can be, she is with us all today. Upon graduation, Ruth took her $50.42 allowance and headed to Athens, Ohio, where she enrolled at Ohio University. She worked part time as a hair dresser to supplement her expenses. As fate would have it, she enrolled in Freshman Botany, and the young man teaching her labs was one Arthur Frederick Beyer, then an undergraduate student working on his degree in paleo botany. As things sometimes go in college, a life-long scandal erupted. Upon taking her first test, she received a grade of 86. Young Art Beyer, with his eye on things other than grades, changed her grade to a 68, and promptly called Ruth and offered to take her to the library to help her with her studies. The lie worked. They dated for the next year and were married on September 18, 1943 at the chapel located at the entrance of the Home. Their best man was Dr. Art Blickel, Art Beyer's mentor and professor, who never found it in him to change the grade back to an 86. Mom suffered that life-long blemish on her academic record and was sentenced to 56+ more years of botanical tutoring, much of which occurred in her backyard here in Wichita Falls. Ruth was an active mom, like many other moms here in Wichita Falls. She made graduation robes for the Kindergarten ceremony for her sons Brad and Bryan. She was a Sunday school teacher for such notables ad Greg Abbot and countless other area kids. She was a church youth group sponsor, PTA president, Cub Scout den mother, and a mom who was obligated to run from youth basketball games at the YMCA gym downstairs where her boys were competing in swim meets at the very same time. The "swimming mom" thing took a while to shake.

