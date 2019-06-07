XENIA — Ruth Margaret (Myers) Ridgway, 81, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her residence. She was born January 1, 1938, in Marysville, Ohio, the daughter of Ronald R. and Helen R. Durban Myers. Ruth moved with her family to Xenia at a young age, and was a 1955 graduate of Xenia High School. She was a former employee at Xenia National Bank and Visual Information Institute. She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Ridgway, whom she married October 26, 1957, daughter, Kay E. Ridgway, Springboro, son, Dale (Beverly) Ridgway, Miamisburg, brother, Richard E. Myers, Xenia, granddaughter Crystal (Christopher Smith), great grandchildren Grayson, Cohen and Crosley; nieces and nephews Robin, Todd, Jill (David), Steven (Dawn), Jody, Mitchell, great nieces and nephews, and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and by two sisters-in-law, Joanne Whitney Myers and Donna E. Shiveley Stupp.

Ruth enjoyed spending winter months in Fort Myers, Florida with her husband and encouraged visits from her Ohio family and friends. She was a talented seamstress and member of the Indian Creek Park Sewing Group where she enjoyed leading and teaching classes along with others and participated in fundraising events for various charities. Ruth also enjoyed painting and gardening. Her greatest love was for her family and dear friends.

Services will be held at 12 noon, Monday, June 10, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Visitation will be held from 10am Monday, until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL, 60611, or to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.