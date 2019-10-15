RIVERSIDE — Ruth Maybelle Nestor, age 90 of Riverside, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Beavercreek Health & Rehab. She was born June 22, 1929 in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of the late Roy and Christine Kelly. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Harold Roy Nestor; brother, Roy Kelly and wife, Doris; daughter-in-law, Peggy Nestor; and brother-in-law, Bill Drake. Ruth is survived by her children, Christine (James) Beaver, Timothy Nestor (fiance, Pam Deakyne); 5 grandchildren, James (Jennifer) Beaver, Lindsey (James) Beaver-Smith, Elizabeth (Pete) Gegick, Jonathan (Traci) Nestor, Charity (Dougie) Imfeld; 9 Great-Grandchildren, Allison and Kate Beaver, Jaden, Lucy and Landen Smith, Baby Gegick, Lanee and Hadley Imfeld, Ellie Nestor; sister, Betty Drake. She is also survived by numerous family and friends. Ruth was in food service with Mad River Schools for 25 years. She was a longtime member of the Nazarene Church, where she held numerous positions. She was missionary president, a Sunday school teacher - where she touched the lives of many children. She was also a greeter for 30 years, welcoming all who entered. Her vivacious personality entertained many. Ruth has entered Heaven to be with the love of her life, Harold, skating as they did when they met many years ago. Ruth was kind and accepting to all. In honor of our Mom, please show kindness and acceptance to others. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10 am at Be Hope Church (Beavercreek Church of the Nazarene), 1850 N Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45432. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.