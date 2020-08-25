1/1
Sadie I. (Johnson) Kepler
JAMESTOWN — Sadie I. (Johnson) Kepler, 84 passed away Thursday August 20, 2020 at her Jamestown residence. She was born on July 01, 1936, in Adams County, Ohio, the 3rd oldest daughter of 9 daughters, to Ed and Ada Johnson. She was a member of Church of Christion Union for 30 years. Sadie was an excellent singer, who sang gospel with her family and along with her sisters, was a member of "The Johnson Trio". She is survived by her husband, Carl Kepler; children: Lefonda Sue (Kepler) McDaniel (Donnie), Nathan Kepler, Christina (Kepler) Wooten, TJ Evans, Mark Kepler (Sherrie), Nick Miller; grandchildren: David Maxwell (Ivy), Lori Necina (Mike), Amber Maxwell (Ryan), Amanda Allen (Erik), Ashley Turner (Jonathan), Brandi Tolle (Josh), Anthony and Ashley Waulk, Sammy Barrnett, Josh and Justin Wooten, Hunter, Isabella, Arianna Evans, Bryanna and Brandon Miller, Jacob, Jessica, Jenna Kepler, Cole and Alec Cassleman; sisters: Lula Ater, Cora Story, Jean Waulk, Helen Kelley and Betty Simmons; along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sadie is preceded in death by her parents; children: Rhea (Kepler) Miller, Carla (Kepler) Burtch, Carl M. Kepler; sisters: Thelma Tyree, Georgia Chandler, Elizabeth Roberts and son-in-law, Jay Wooten. Visitation will be held on Thursday August 27, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. -7:00 P.M. at Church of Christ in Christian Union, 5819 Old US RT 35 E, Jamestown, Ohio 45335. Funeral service will be held on Friday August 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M, also at Church of Christ in Christian Union, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Silvercreek II Cemetery in Jamestown, Ohio. Mark Harbor will by officiating. Condolences to Sadie's family may be made to: powerskell.com



Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
