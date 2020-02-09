Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel J. Powers. View Sign Service Information McColaugh Funeral Home 826 North Detroit Street Xenia , OH 45385 (937)-372-1102 Send Flowers Obituary

JAMESTOWN — Samuel J. Powers (Sam or Sammie), 91, formerly of Jamestown, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Bridgewater Healthcare Center in Carmel, Indiana. Sammie was born to Samuel and Rhoda Powers near Salyersville in Magoffin County, Kentucky on April 3, 1928. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Elizabeth Collinsworth, Winnie Litteral, Lessie Vest, Jane Beatty, Ida Jackson, Jewel Garrett, Georgie Wilson and Harry Powers. He has two living brothers, James Powers (Ethel) and Bud Powers (Lorraine). Sammie was always known for being a hard worker. Early in life he worked on the railroad near Jackson, Michigan. He later moved to Springfield, Ohio and took a job at the Frigidaire division of General Motors where he worked for 30 years as job-setter and supervisor until his retirement at the early age of 48. Earlier in life, Sammie enjoyed hunting, farming and gardening. In retirement, Sammie continued farming and gardening. He loved sharing the harvest of his very large vegetable garden with neighbors, friends and family, and always had an immaculately-cared for lawn with abundant trees and flowers. Sammie was a caring, loving, and generous husband, father, and grandfather. Sammie married his first wife, Betty, who was the mother of his two sons, Ronnie and Samuel Dean. They lived near Springfield, Ohio. Following a divorce, Sammie met Elfriede (Freda) who was a co-worker at Frigidaire. Sammie and Freda married on November 16, 1968 and stayed married until her death in 2016. Sammie became a loving step-father to Freda's three children Rose, Steve and Mike. Sammie and Freda lived in Bellbrook, Ohio for three years. Sammie and Freda then bought a piece of real estate in Jamestown, Ohio in November 1973 and built their new family home where they lived until shortly before Freda's death in March 2016. While living there, Sammie built an addition to his house and a barn. He acquired and farmed the adjoining property for years before he was physically unable to continue. Sammie was diagnosed with mild dementia and the beginning of Alzheimer's in 2014. In early 2015, Sammie moved to Indiana and lived in a memory-care facility and a senior care facility where he struggled with the disease for five years before his death. Sammie was unaware that shortly before his own death, his son Ronnie Powers (Connie) lost his battle with liver disease and died on January 8, 2020 in Florida. In addition to his two brothers, James and Bud, Sammie is also survived by his son Samuel Dean Powers of South Lebanon, Ohio, and his stepchildren Rosemarie Brewer (Chuck) of Newport, Tennessee, Steven R. Wukmer of Dayton, Ohio, and Michael A. Wukmer of Carmel, Indiana, his 5 grandchildren, Todd Folino, Jason Powers (Laura), Michael Alexander Wukmer (Gina), Lucas Wukmer, and Bryan Gibbs (Heather). Granddaughter Brenda Faye Gibbs preceded him in death on August 4, 2001. Sammie is survived by 10 great grandchildren, Ella, Shyanne, Carley, Halley, Alexis, Gavin, Ethan, Kaylob, Justice and Grady. A private family service is scheduled for Monday, February 10, 2020 at McColaugh Funeral Homes, Inc., 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, OH 45385. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that tax-deductible donations be made to the at .

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020

