FAIRBORN — Sandra Gayle Blakley, age 73 of Fairborn, passed away Wednesday August 26, 2020 at the Kettering Medical Center. She was born June 21, 1947 in Morgan Co., Kentucky, the daughter of the late William Estel and Flozie (Conley) Fyffe. Gayle's hobbies included cooking, word search puzzles, playing cards, and visiting with her family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Leigh Ann Barnes; and 13 siblings. She is survived by two daughters, Sandi (John) Mead of Medway, Dawn (Todd) Gilliam of New Carlisle; five grandchildren, Chelsea, Trent, Seth, Maddie, Brandon; brother, Carl (Loreida) Fife of Fairborn; son-in-law, Roy Barnes of Tipp City; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday September 1, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.