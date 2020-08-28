1/1
Sandra Gayle Blakley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FAIRBORN — Sandra Gayle Blakley, age 73 of Fairborn, passed away Wednesday August 26, 2020 at the Kettering Medical Center. She was born June 21, 1947 in Morgan Co., Kentucky, the daughter of the late William Estel and Flozie (Conley) Fyffe. Gayle's hobbies included cooking, word search puzzles, playing cards, and visiting with her family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Leigh Ann Barnes; and 13 siblings. She is survived by two daughters, Sandi (John) Mead of Medway, Dawn (Todd) Gilliam of New Carlisle; five grandchildren, Chelsea, Trent, Seth, Maddie, Brandon; brother, Carl (Loreida) Fife of Fairborn; son-in-law, Roy Barnes of Tipp City; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday September 1, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved