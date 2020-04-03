XENIA — Sandra Sue Murphy, age 76, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 12, 1944 in Cedarville, Ohio. Sandy was preceded in death by her biological parents: Fay and Jack Thornton; adopted parents: John R. and Charlotte (West) Armstrong; her first husband, Archie Smith; second husband, Harold Murphy; and her siblings: Patty Cleary; Billy Armstrong; Jack Thornton; Betty Thornton; Mike Thornton; and Barb Bolton. She is survived by her children: Danny M. Rouch; Fawn M. Smith; DeAnna M. Smith; step son: Ronnie Murphy; 3 grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She had been a bartender at the Xenia AmVets. She enjoyed playing BINGO and going to the casinos. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services are being held privately. She will be buried at Woodland Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaugh funeral home.com.