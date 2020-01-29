Scott Lee Spurgeon

Obituary
XENIA — We regret the passing of Scott Lee Spurgeon, age 48, born April 3, 1971 was called to go fishing with the Lord on January 12, 2020. Survived by daughter Brooke Lee Spurgeon, age 19, of Xenia. Brother Dennis R. wife Debra, sons Ricky, Aron, and Cody of Akron daughter Tamara of Kettering and lots of great nieces and nephews. He will be missed so much by family, friends, and coworkers. Rest in peace my brother! Preceded in death by mother Linda Tobin Spurgeon Doster and stepfather Ralph Doster.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
