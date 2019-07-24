DAYTON — Sean Patrick Mullins, age 33 of Dayton, passed away July 1, 2019. He was born on May 9, 1986 at Eglin AFB hospital, Florida, the son of John Mullins and Victoria Sakos. Sean enjoyed politics, reading, movies and spending time with friends. He is survived by his father, John Mullins; mom and dad, Victoria and Patrick Sakos; sister, Shaelyn Sakos; three brothers, Kyle (Sherri) Sakos, Paul (Lauren) Sakos, Eric Sakos; grandmother, Evelyn Tuck; special cousin, Siobhan Tuck; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A memorial service will follow, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. Inurnment will follow at Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.