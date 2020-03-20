XENIA — Shannon Lee Thompson, age 44, of Xenia, passed away at home surrounded by family, Monday March 16, 2020. She was born March 31,1975 to Ronald and Margie Ann (Meyer) Thompson. Shannon is survived by her parents, brother; Ronald Thompson Jr., nieces and nephews; Shiann, Travis, Kalobe, Kaitlyn, Elijah, Hailey, Harley, Michael, Miya, and Hazel. She was a sister of Xenia Christ Temple. She enjoyed cooking with her nieces and father.

In light of current health concerns, Shannon's family has decided to hold a memorial service at a later date, so that all loved ones can attend.