XENIA — Sharon Carlene Armstrong (Davis) 82, of Xenia Passed away on February 26, 2020 at . She was born April 15, 1937 to the late Edsil and Ethel Walker. Sharon Graduated from Xenia High School in 1955. She Retired from Krogers after 39 years of service. Sharon loved going to Walmart when she was able if she wasn't home you could probably find her there. She loved spending time with her Grandchildren. In her down time she enjoyed knitting scarves or blankets and doing crafts. She was a Member of Bethel Baptist Church of Xenia. She is Preceded in Death by her first husband David Davis and her late husband Richard Armstrong as well as her Parents Edsil and Ethel Walker. She is survived by her Daughter Diane Weaver (Lenny), Grandchildren Danielle Powell (Jason), Kayla Molitor (Scott). Great Grandchildren Faith, Zachory, Logan Linkhart and Adeline Molitor. Siblings, Loretta Mckee (Ralph), Darlene Grooms (Gene), Suzanna Mcclain (Robert), & Bill Walker (Shirley) and many nieces and nephews. Following cremation a celebration of life will be observed at a later date in April for family and friends to remember Sharon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon's memory are suggested to . Condolences: May be sent to family at www.NewcomerDayton.com