XENIA — Sharon I. Dice, age 74, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Hospitality Home in Xenia. She was born April 27, 1945 in Xenia, the daughter of Clifford L. and Flossie (Stafford) Dice.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: John Stafford, Jessie Fullen and Kathy Dice; a grandson: Rylan Ross; a great grandson and her companion, Larry Rasnic.

Sharon is survived by her children: Leora Dice of Xenia; Sharon Ross of Akron and Harold D. Barnes Jr. of Xenia; siblings: Clifford Dice Jr.; Dennis (Cheryl) Dice; Randy (Cheryl) Dice; Althea Slaven; Velva (Tom) Flaugher and Roberta Kindle; 5 grandchildren: Justin Forsha; Jessica Carter; Derek Carter; Hailey Spencer and Gracelyn Williams; 3 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Sharon had been a waitress. She enjoyed dancing and playing Bingo. She also collected porcelain dolls. Most importantly, Sharon enjoyed spending time with her family.

Her family will celebrate her life during a private family gathering. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.