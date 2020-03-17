Sharon Lee Duchardt

Service Information
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH
45385
(937)-372-1102
XENIA — Sharon Lee Duchardt, age 77, of Xenia passed away Friday March 13, 2020. She was born August 11, 1942, to the late, John and Pearl (Zimmer) Prince, in Norfolk, VA. Sharon is survived by her husband, Robert Duchardt, whom she married June 13, 1964; sons, Jeffery (Pamela) Duchardt, of Liberty Township,OH and Scott (Charisse) Duchardt, of Montana; daughters, Melanie (Ronnie) Redd, of Huber Heights, and Michelle (Britt) Husman, of Indiana; sister, Alice Dean, of Pennsylvania; brothers, Norman Prince, of Indiana, John Prince, of Tennessee, and James Prince; sister-in-laws, Jennifer Prince, Beth Prince, of Indiana , Cherrill Gehan, of Texas; brother-in-laws; Daniel[MH1] Duchardt, of Connecticut, and Roger[MH2] Duchardt, of Maine; grandchildren, Devereaux Turner, Lianna Duchardt, Jordan Duchardt, Kona Duchardt, Laila Redd, Oden Husman, and Eilam Husman.

A memorial service will be held, at 4 PM, Thursday March 19, 2020, at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. The visitation will be held from 3 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to Parkinson's Research in Sharon's honor. In light of the recent health concerns, those who choose not to attend in person may leave written online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
