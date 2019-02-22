XENIA — Sharon Lee "Muggs" Morrow, 72, of Xenia, passed away at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday, February 20, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was born September 26, 1946, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Dorothy Gassert Osborne. She was a 1965 graduate of Xenia High School. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Morrow, whom she married, July 16, 1966, in New Burlington, Ohio, two daughters, Krista (David) Schnecker, and Dena (Greg) Gruber, grandchildren, Alex Gruber, Michaela Gruber, David Schnecker, and Emma Schnecker, great-grandchildren, Austin Vinion, Maliry Gruber, Waylin Quigley, Gage Gruber, and Harper Quigley, siblings, Donald "Tut" (Millie) Osborne, John Osborne, Phyllis "Sis" (Danny) Miller, and C. Kay (Ed) Haines, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and by a sister-in-law, Barbara Osborne. Muggs will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial services will be held at 2pm, Monday, February 25, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite B, Xenia, OH, 45385, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.