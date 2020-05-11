GALLIPOLIS — Shirley A. Baity, 85, of Gallipolis, Ohio formerly of Meigs County, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, Ohio. Born on September 7, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio, Shirley was the daughter of the late James and Villa Taylor Fletcher. Shirley married Raymond Baity, who preceded her in death in 2007. Shirley is survived by her daughters, Karen Karp of Hampton, Georgia and Julie (Bo) Allen of Gallipolis; grandchildren, Sarah, Mary, Kathryn, Taylor, Tanner, and Trevin; great grandchildren, Aiden and Ilah; sister, Juanita Peterson of Kettering, Ohio; sister-in-law, Leona Fletcher of Xenia, Ohio; brother-in-law, Phil Burke of Xenia, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Shirley was preceded in death by a daughter, Jill; two brothers, James and Jerry; and sisters, Jean, Carol, and Joyce. Due to COVID-19 recommendations, there will be a private funeral service on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor John O'Brien officiating. Shirley's funeral service can be viewed on Facebook Live on the Willis Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests your considering a donation to Holzer Senior Care Activities Fund, 380 Colonial Drive, Bidwell, Ohio 45614 or Holzer Hospice, 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631. Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020.