FAIRBORN — Shirley A (Hill) Hale, 93 of Fairborn Ohio was called home by the Lord on December 27, 2019 in Traverse City Michigan. Shirley was born to Charles and Helen (Stockstill) Hill in Dayton Ohio on December 21,1926. Shirley was proceeded in death by her husband, Harold, and her parents. She is survived by sons James (Betty), Jeffrey, brother Don Hill, grandchildren Amy Baker, Stephen Hale, Andrew Pierson, Danielle Newell, and Brittany Shearer, 6 great grandchildren, 3 nieces and a nephew, and special friend Richard Winters. Shirley moved to Toledo when she was in grade school, graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1945 and The University of Toledo in 1949. Shirley married her childhood sweetheart, Harold on August 19, 1950, a marriage that spanned nearly 65 years. Shirley graduated from the Ohio State University in 1968 with a degree in elementary education. She taught first grade in New Albany, Westerville, and Fairborn Ohio before retiring in 1994. Shirley was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of Fairborn. Shirley was an avid reader, loved playing bridge with her friends, knitting, and attending the symphony and plays. A private graveside service will be held. The Family regrets that due to Covid-19 virus concerns, we will not have a public service. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.