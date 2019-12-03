Shirley A. Simkins

Obituary
XENIA — Shirley A. Simkins, age 86, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at . She was born November 17, 1933, the eldest of 8 children, to Wilbur S. and Garnet (Ridge) Antle.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard L. Simkins; son, Thomas Michael Simkins; grandson, Jason R. Scott; brother, John Antle and sisters, Helen Duke and Phyllis Forester.

She is survived by her children, Mary Ann Richardson (Gus Wade) and Richard L. (Deborah) Simkins Jr.; grandchildren: Tracey (Scott) Porter, Marsha Simkins- Scott, Richard L. Simkins III and Riley Simkins; great-grandchildren: Catherine (James) Scott-Conrad, Brittney Scott, Dustin Hamiel, Libby Wright and Luke Wright; great-great grandson, Jonathan Gray; sibllings: Lynda Florea, Patricia Rairden, Philip Antle and Edward Antle and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley was an avid reader and loved classic country music.

Arrangements are being made by Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio.

Burial services will be held at a later date.

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
