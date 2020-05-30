SPRINGFIELD — Shirley Irene Mitchell, age 82 of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born July 17, 1937 in Cedarville, Ohio to Roger and Helen Maxton. Shirley retired from Huntington Bank where she was a branch manager for over 40 years. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and reading. Her joy in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Shirley is survived by her children, Nancy Wamer & Pennie Oyen; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brother, Wayne Maxton; and many other loving family members & friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Vaughn Mitchell; parents; and siblings, Eddie & Kitty. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org Visitation will be held on June 3, 2020 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm. Internment to follow at Woodland Cemetery in Xenia. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2020.